Large, David J. LANSINGBURGH It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Dad and Papa, David J. Large, 80, on May 21, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor with his loving daughter by his side due to complications of Alzheimer's disease. Born on June 25, 1939, in Troy, he was the son of late George W. and Dorothy (Garret) Large of Troy; and husband of the late Shirley A. (Wattendorf) Large of Lansingburgh. He was a graduate of Troy High School, class '57 and H.V.C.C. before joining the Army. He trained at Fort Dix, N.J. and Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. and was assigned to the 237th Engineer Battalion in Heilbronn City. He then spent 26 months training in Germany. From there he went to Paris, France, Amsterdam, Holland, Copenhagen, Denmark and served on a troop ship with 8000 other troops before returning to New York. After the Army, David began his career with Albany International Felt Division in Menands for 37 years, retiring in 1998. After retirement, his favorite things to do were going out to breakfast and taking day trips to historical sites with his good friends and co-workers, Bob McCann and Bill Gillett. He also loved playing horseshoes; challenging him to a few rounds thrilled him more than anything... enjoying the fact no one could ever beat him and never letting any of us forget get it! A big Yankees and Giants fan, he enjoyed taking in a few games each year with the light of his life, his Grandson Ryan, on their annual Yankee Trail bus trips; they had many great times and made many memories over the years. Papa could always be seen cheering Ryan on at every Armory Little League baseball game! He was especially thrilled when Ryan graduated from his alma mater! Since 1979, he participated in the annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot in Troy. He ran both the 10k and 5k races, for over 30 years, and won several times in his age group. He was also a regular Red Cross blood donor, donating over 10 gallons. David loved summer - the hotter the better. He was always outside in the yard with the dogs, doing yard work, sitting in his chair reading, doing Sudoku or out washing his car. If you stopped by believe me, your car would be getting washed too! David was a devoted family man who loved spending time with his family. He was always doing something or saying something to make us all laugh; he was witty and a joy to be around. He loved taking pictures; every time we would stop by to visit he would pull out his three pack of Fuji disposable cameras and take lots of pictures. At times we would resist, however, he always got his way and he would say: someday you will thank me because you will never get this time back, so wouldn't it be nice to have pictures to look back on to remember? He was right. Dad, thank you so very much, for these beautiful pictures and memories we will treasure forever!! He was a selfless man with a big heart - always doing for others, and never expecting anything in return. He was smart, loving, loyal and kind. He was always there when you needed him and always gave the best advice. He encouraged you to be the best you could be and was proud of everything we did. He was one the hardest workers you would ever meet and a great role model. An avid reader, he enjoyed wheel of fortune, jeopardy, watching sports and all things history. He loved to listen to music and had a great singing voice he only let his family hear. Since childhood, David along with his parents and siblings were all active member of Christ United Methodist Church in Troy, serving in many capacities. David is survived by his loving daughter Robyn J. (Mark) Shanks; his grandson (Papa's pride and joy) Ryan M. (Michelle) Coulter; his sweet granddaughter, Shaina M. Shanks (they adored each other); and his great-grandsons, Brayden R. Coulter (Papa's Lil' Buddy), and Connor David Coulter (Papa's namesake); and great-granddaughter Lillyana Welch. He is also survived by his younger brother and best friend (who he thought the world of aka "Joey")... Kenneth (Patricia) Large along with many nieces and nephews. David leaves behind his longtime cherished friends, Robert McCann and William Gillett. David was predeceased by his loving wife of over 50 years, Shirley A. Large on May 26, 2016; and his sister Dolores Fletcher on December 27, 2019 Our family takes comfort knowing he is now at peace. He will have no more suffering, no more pain, no more Alzheimer's... as he is reunited with his wife Shirley and loved ones again. We know we will all be together someday... until then, you will always be on our minds and forever in our hearts. He is a blessing to all that knew him and will be missed more than words can say. The family would like to thank Schenectady Center (formerly Capital Living Nursing Center) Alzheimer's Willow Unit for all their compassionate care shown to David and his family during his stay there; and Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Alzheimer's Unit A-1 for the wonderful care David received. Thank you for the all the kindness and support our family received from the amazing staff and all the great employees from various departments that work so hard to care for our loved ones! Thank you, we will miss you all. To all families we met along the way. You all hold a very special place in our hearts! Due to COVID-19, there will be no calling hours or service. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery per David and Shirley's wishes where they will be together. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Alzheimer's Units A-1 and B-1 (Activities Dept.) 85 Bloomingrove Dr., Troy, NY, 12180 in loving memory of David J. Large and Delores (Large) Fletcher. Arrangements by the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home of Lansingburgh and Gardner Earl Crematorium. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 24, 2020.