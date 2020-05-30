David J. Mikula
1957 - 2020
Mikula, David J. HALFMOON David J. Mikula, age 63 of Halfmoon, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Born on February 28, 1957, he was the son of the late Henry and Edna Mikula.David graduated from Daemen College in Buffalo, where he met his future wife, Lisa. He enjoyed his career working with his clients as a financial advisor for Morgan Stanley in Latham for many years. He loved golfing, fishing, woodworking, and tending to his garden. Most of all, he loved spending time on Lake George with his family. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, and grandfather who always put his family first. David was truly blessed with wonderful friends and he always looked forward to being together. His wit and humor constantly brought laughter and smiles to those around him. He is survived by his wife Lisa; his children, Jeffrey (Kathryn), Ryan, Lauren (Samuel) Oplinger, and Sara; his brothers, Jerome and Darryl; his beloved grandson Atlas David; and mother-in-law Lorraine Keis. He will be truly be missed and he will be in our hearts forever. Donations may be made in his memory to amyloidosis foundation by going to www.amyloidosis.org. Arrangements by the Catricala Funeral Home, Inc 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. To express condolences, please visit www.catricalafuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
