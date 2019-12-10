Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 (518)-273-4162 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 View Map Funeral 9:15 AM Bowen & Parker Bros Funeral Home 97 Old Loudon Rd Latham , NY 12110 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Our Lady of Assumption Church Latham , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sawyer, David K. LATHAM David K. Sawyer, 62, died on Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Albany Medical Center with his loving family at his side. Born in Albany on September 12, 1957, he was the son of the late James Robert and Irene Gusswiller Sawyer. Dave was a graduate of Colonie Central High School and attended Hudson Valley Community College for two years. He was employed by UPS as a driver and manager for 23 years. Since 1999, he has been employed by A. Duie Pyle, Inc. in Schodack as a tractor trailer driver. Just recently, he was awarded the "One Million Miles Safe Driving Award" by A. Duie Pyle. He was a communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham. Dave enjoyed reading, studying World War II history, collecting die-cast antique cars and working around his home. He was the beloved husband of 40 years of Carolyn Dix Sawyer; devoted father of Adam (Renae) Sawyer of Maplewood, Robert Sawyer of Cohoes, Joshua Sawyer of Virginia, Andrew (Darlene Dollar) Sawyer of Albany, Abbigail Sawyer and Alex Sawyer both of Latham; proud grandfather of Sadie Hopkins-Evans, Jacob Parsons, Garrett Sawyer and the late Carly Sawyer; dear brother of James (Diane) Sawyer of Arizona, Sharon Colucci of Delanson, Marilyn (Jim) Mercer of Watervliet, Garry (Lee) Sawyer of Medusa and the late Peggy Ann Sawyer and Bruce Sawyer. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be on Thursday at 9:15 a.m. from the Bowen & Parker Bros. Funeral Home, 97 Old Loudon Rd., Latham and at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Assumption Church, Latham where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Geoffrey Burke, Pastor. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Latham. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Latham, NY, 12110. Condolence book at







