Nagengast, David Kimball ALBANY Surrounded by family and close friends, David Kimball Nagengast, "Kim," "Nag," passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany at the age of 65. Born in Albany, David graduated from Albany Academy ('73), worked for the Center for Disability Services for over 30 years, and was a member of Shaker Ridge Country Club. He loved golf, football, and traveling to enjoy both. He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Harriet Nagengast; and his brother Robert "Ron" Nagengast. He is lovingly remembered by his nieces and nephews, Robin Nagengast (Mike Basile), Derek Nagengast (Tiffany), Wil Nagengast (Mary Beth), and Callee Carpenter (Patrick); grandnieces, Emily and Bridget Carpenter; his Irish Setter Moira, and many lifelong friends. His family would like to thank Shelley and Mark Woodward for their continuous support and friendship to David. A private family service will be held at a later date. If you wish, a donation may be made in David's name to the Center for Disability Services or Peppertree Animal Rescue.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 19, 2020