Ferris, David L. STILLWATER David L. Ferris passed away on April 9, 2019, at the Saratoga Center for Rehab and Skilled Nursing in Ballston Spa, from complications of diabetes. Born on October 12, 1941, the son of the late Lawrence and Edith (Roberts) Ferris, he was also predeceased by his brother James. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Judy (DeCota/Palmieri); and his children, Kimberly (Barry) Friedman of Ann Arbor, Mich. and Andrew Ferris of Maryland, and their families; his Palmieri stepchildren, David (Tricia) of Mechanicville, Peter (Christa) of Woodlawn, Tenn. and Mark (Karen) of Goodlettsville, Tenn. He was known as "Grampy" on the Farm to Michael (Stephanie), James (Emily) Hunter, Catherine, Cooper, Abigail and Ryan Palmieri. Survivors also include his sister Nancy (Bill) Ferris of Marlboro, N.Y.; his sister-in-law, Sharon Ferris of Stillwater; and nieces and nephews. A graduate of Stillwater Central School, Dave excelled in sports. He attended the University of Maine to study engineering. While there, he played well and distinguished himself as the first out-of-state student to quarterback the freshman football team. When his dad became ill, he returned home to help care for his mom and younger siblings, Nancy and Jim. He then started a 41-and-a- half-year career with New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) as a lineman and worked his way up to construction supervisor of both the Electric and Gas crews. Following in his dad's footsteps, Dave was accepted into the Stillwater Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons and on May 13, 1963, he reached the degree of Master Mason. He was honored to be a member of Victor Lodge 680 F & A M in Schaghticoke and had recently received a citation acknowledging 50 years of Masonry. Also in his dad's footsteps, Dave proudly served community and church. He was a 12-year member of the Board of Education for the Stillwater Central School District. He often stayed up late at night just thinking and playing "the devil's advocate" in an effort to anticipate any conceivable questions the community may ask i.e. regarding the budget. He used the same approach while serving many years on the Board of Fire Commissioners for the Arvin Hart Fire District. His whole adult life he served on one board or another for his church and always sang in the choir. Dave was generous and caring and liked to be a part of helping people. He felt honored for several years to volunteer his talent as an auctioneer for the Mechanicville/Stillwater







319 Park Avenue

Mechanicville , NY 12118

