Slattery, David L. GUILDERLAND David L. Slattery, age 74, a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, passed on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Fla. David was born and raised on the banks of Lake Champlain in the Adirondacks, surrounded by loving parents, six siblings and many friends, and developing a keen interest in hunting, fishing and team sports. As a young man, he served for six years in the Army National Guard. Later, David moved to the Albany area, spending most of his life in the town of Guilderland where he established his business as a financial advisor. He kept his interest in the outdoors, sports in general, and became an avid golfer and bowler. David is survived by his wife, Kathy; daughter, Shannon; his two grandsons, Killian and Maverick; sisters, Carol, Laura and Linda; and brothers, Donald and Kevin, who will all miss him dearly. There will be a celebration of David's life on Saturday, September 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. in Christ's Church of the Capital District, 4 Charles Park Blvd., Guilderland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Spinal Association (formerly Eastern Paralyzed Veterans Association), 120-34 Queens Blvd., Suite 320, Kew Gardens, NY, 11415.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 22, 2019