Smith, David L. COLONIE David L. Smith, age 80 of Colonie, passed away on September 21, 2020, while he was a resident of the Loudonville Assisted Living Residence. He was predeceased by his parents, Lloyd and Martha Smith; his grandson Anthony James; and his brother-in-law Chuck Sherman. Survivors include his fiancee, Shirley Hunter; daughter Donna M. Skrezec of Southhold, N.Y.; sons, Michael D. Smith (Tara) of Lincolnton, N.C., Gregg S. Smith (Lori) of Baldwinsville, N.Y. and Eric P. Smith (Christina), Nashville, Tenn.; grandchildren, Kyle Skrezec, Phillip Smith, Gregg Smith, Michael Smith, and Chevon Smith; great-grandchildren, Cameron Smith, Braydon Smith, Skylar Smith, Jackson Smith and Sofia Smith; sisters, Priscilla (Glen) Kohler of Burlington Flats, N.Y., Sharon Sherman of Spring Grove, Va., Mary Jane (Patrick) Hubbard of San Diego, and Laurie (Vanessa) Smith of Chicago; and several nieces and nephews. David was born on March 9, 1940, in Utica. He graduated from Sauquoit Valley High School and attended Mohawk Valley Technical Institute in Utica. He began his career at the N.Y.S. D.O.T. as a surveyor and construction inspector. He worked on many civil engineering projects in New York state including Interstate Route 81 and Interstate Route 690, sanitary sewer installations in Sylvan Beach and Oneida Lake, and in drainage improvements in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. He was happiest when rehabbing wood covered bridges and roadway improvements along the New York Thruway. He retired as a resident engineer from Laberge Consulting and Engineering Group in Albany. He worked in Utica, Syracuse, Nigeria, Connecticut, and Albany during his long career. David was an avid fan of the New York Yankees, attending many games in both the old and new Yankee Stadium. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his retirement traveling to New Smyrna Beach and Key West, Fla. during the winter months. David was a member of the Colonie Elks Club, Latham. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hillcrest Cemetery, in care of R & J Jones, 8748 Summit Rd., Sauquoit, NY, 13456. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com