Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David L. Van De Wal. View Sign Service Information Ray Funeral Service, Inc. 59 Seaman Ave Castleton on Hudson , NY 12033 (518)-732-7663 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ray Funeral Service, Inc. 59 Seaman Ave Castleton on Hudson , NY 12033 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Ray Funeral Service, Inc. 59 Seaman Ave Castleton on Hudson , NY 12033 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Van De Wal, David L. SCHODACK LANDING David L. Van De Wal, 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Evergreen Commons in East Greenbush. David was a 60 year resident of Schodack Landing, serving 50 years as a Schodack Landing fireman, and the last 25 years as a fire commissioner. He was retired from GAF-BASF, Rensselaer where he had been employed for 40 plus years. A simple country boy who loved trout fishing, he rebelled against his Yankees fan dad and become a big Boston Red sox fan. Another life-long hobby he had was collecting and selling antiques. David was quite proud of himself for entering college at age 58 and earning his associate's degree. He married the love of his life, Joyce "Trixie" Van De Wal (nee Gootz) in 1964, a marriage that lasted 48 years until Joyce's passing in 2012. He is survived by his children, Brian J. Van De Wal (Danielle Hilt) and Melissa Ann Van De Wal (Charles Buckley); a grandson, Brian J. Van De Wal Jr.; and several nieces and nephews. His funeral service will be on Saturday, September 7, at 11 a.m. in the Ray Funeral Home, 59 Seaman Ave., Castleton. Calling hours will be on Friday from 5-8 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Schodack Landing Fire Company, 1 Firehouse Lane, Schodack Landing, NY, 12156.







Van De Wal, David L. SCHODACK LANDING David L. Van De Wal, 75, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Evergreen Commons in East Greenbush. David was a 60 year resident of Schodack Landing, serving 50 years as a Schodack Landing fireman, and the last 25 years as a fire commissioner. He was retired from GAF-BASF, Rensselaer where he had been employed for 40 plus years. A simple country boy who loved trout fishing, he rebelled against his Yankees fan dad and become a big Boston Red sox fan. Another life-long hobby he had was collecting and selling antiques. David was quite proud of himself for entering college at age 58 and earning his associate's degree. He married the love of his life, Joyce "Trixie" Van De Wal (nee Gootz) in 1964, a marriage that lasted 48 years until Joyce's passing in 2012. He is survived by his children, Brian J. Van De Wal (Danielle Hilt) and Melissa Ann Van De Wal (Charles Buckley); a grandson, Brian J. Van De Wal Jr.; and several nieces and nephews. His funeral service will be on Saturday, September 7, at 11 a.m. in the Ray Funeral Home, 59 Seaman Ave., Castleton. Calling hours will be on Friday from 5-8 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Schodack Landing Fire Company, 1 Firehouse Lane, Schodack Landing, NY, 12156. Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close