Schienberg, David Lee LATHAM David Lee Schienberg, 70, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 20, 2020, with his loving family by his side. David was born and raised in Mountaindale, N.Y., where his parents, Harry and Shirley (Blumberg) Schienberg taught him the importance of family and the values inherent in the life offered by their small Catskill Mountains town. His siblings, Steven, Barry, and Merry, and his cousin Mitch played significant roles in his life. They were close as children, and their strong bond continued throughout adulthood. David was a medic in the Air Force Reserve before graduating from SUNY Albany. He had a rewarding career in the optical industry, rising to vice president of operations for Cole Vision. He was later the founder and president of the healthcare recruiting firm Pharmasearch. Those working alongside him admired his warmth, intelligence, and ability to see and bring out the best in others. David was a talented musician, playing drums in orchestras, as well as in jazz and rock bands. His band, The Prophets, opened for the internationally known vocal group, The Tokens, and he was an early bandmate of Gene Simmons, the founder and lead singer of Kiss. Music provided great pleasure to David, and the relationships he developed with fellow musicians were a source of lifelong friendships. David loved being outdoors. An avid cyclist, he peddled in the Tour de Cure and the Five Boro Bike Tour, but he also liked leisurely rides exploring scenic places around the region. He enjoyed hiking with his wife Debbie, and they took countless walks with their dogs. In his final years, David learned to slow the pace of life and truly appreciate the beauty around him. His favorite places on earth were Yosemite and the ancestral farmland in Mountaindale. Most of all, David will be remembered as a kind, loving man. He believed that his purpose in life was to help others feel good about themselves, and he expressed a deep love for those closest to him. He was giving and genuine. Despite his health challenges, David stayed positive, kept his sense of humor, and practiced gratitude for the gifts he had in his life. Those gifts were plentiful. He leaves behind his loving wife Debbie; his children, Abigail (Colin) Alverson, Megan (Landen) Pelish, and Alyssa Schienberg (Joe Fedele); his grandchildren, Jennifer Pisarczyk, Olive and Reed Pelish; his siblings, Steven Schienberg, Barry Schienberg (Marsha Gelt), and Merry Carsten (Barry Mednick); his mother-in-law Audrey Ellowitz; many beloved cousins and family members; and his lifelong friends, Terry Baxter and Ed Ehrlich. David also leaves his pug, Gabby. He was predeceased by his parents, Shirley and Harry Schienberg; and son, Matthew Schienberg. We want to thank David's doctors, whose expertise helped him prolong his life's journey: Dr. Makenzi Evangelist and Dr. Justin Juliano of New York Oncology Hematology; Dr. Viviane Tabar and Dr. Valerie Rusch of Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, Dr. Ibiayi Dagogo-Jack of Massachusetts General Hospital, and all of the teams of nurses and healthcare professionals. We also want to thank hospice nurse Eileen Fitzpatrick and the hospice program for their expertise and guidance. Additionally, David's family is so incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support from all those who reached out to connect with him. Throughout his long illness, David was fortunate enough to spend time with family and dear friends, giving him the unique opportunity to say personal goodbyes, which he greatly cherished. Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private, and the family looks forward to having a celebration of David's life when it is safely possible. The family asks that donations in David's name be made to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society or to the cancer-treatment facilities mentioned above.







