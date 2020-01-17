David M. Crain

Obituary
Crain, David M. NORTH GREENBUSH David M. Crain, 78 of Lape Road, died on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Albany Medical Center after a long illness. Born in Troy, David was the son of the late Norman and Grace Younghans Crain. David was a lifelong resident of Lape Road, was a graduate of Columbia High School and H.V.C.C. David was a civil engineer with the State D.O.T. and then was a code enforcement officer with the town of Clifton Park prior to his retirement. David attended the Bloomingrove Reformed Church in his younger years, was a member of the Defreestville Fire Dept., the Grafton Trailriders and NESCOT. He enjoyed hunting and was a fan of the San Francisco Giants baseball team. Survivors include his sons, Scott Crain of North Greenbush and Robert (Stacey) Crain of East Greenbush; his grandchildren, Jessica and Zachary; and his great-grandchildren, Lyla, Letti and Weston. Funeral service, 4 p.m. Sunday, January 19, 2020, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park. Relatives and friends are invited and may call prior to the service 1-4 p.m. Visit perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.

Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 17, 2020
