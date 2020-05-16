Hintermeier, David M. AVERILL PARK David M. Hintermeier, 63, died suddenly on May 11, 2020, of natural causes, after being stricken at his home. Born in Buffalo on October 10, 1956, he was raised in Derby, N.Y. by his parents, the late Paul and Jean McGowan Hintermeier. Dave was actively working as a telecommunications specialist for Carousel Industries, and had been with them for the past 27 years. Dave loved being outdoors and was very active, enjoying hiking and bike riding. He was also a member of the Rensselaer Plateau Alliance, where he routinely would take in the beauty of its nature. Dave was an avid bird watcher, enjoyed gardening and was also known to putter around the house and tried his hand in woodworking at times. Survivors include his loving wife of 25 years, Heather A. Homicz, whom he married April 1, 1995; stepson Lee (Jessica) Aiezza of Mechanicville; grandchildren, Maddox and Lila Aiezza; brothers, Paul Hintermeier of Buffalo, Mark (Marianne) Hintermeier of Hamburg, Joseph (Janset) Hintermeier of Miama, Fla., and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Paul and Jean, David was also predeceased by his nephew Michael Hintermeier. Dave's family would like to offer sincere thanks to the staff of Albany Memorial Hospital's Emergency Department for their compassionate care and concern. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, current services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A gathering of friends celebrating Dave's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and to honor something of great importance to Dave, contributions may be sent to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 in his memory. During this extremely difficult time, we strongly encourage friends and family to visit devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, photos you may have and memories of Dave you have, with his family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 16 to May 17, 2020.