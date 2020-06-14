David M. Kehrer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kehrer, David M. SCHENECTADY David M. Kehrer, 65, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of the late Norbert and Olga Kehrer. He was the father of Jeff, Brianna and Maribeth Kehrer. Brother of John and Peter Kehrer, Mary Joan Miller and the late Noreen Hopeck. Grandfather of Alex Jacob and Benjamin Becker. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Graveside services will be Monday, June 15, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved