David M. Reed Sr.
1949 - 2020
Reed, David M. Sr. YORKTOWN, Va. David M. Reed Sr., formerly of Rensselaer, died on September 21, 2020, after a long battle with congestive heart failure. He was the son of the late Alonzo D. and Margaret (Drew) Reed; and brother of the late Phyllis Cadrain, Kay Johnson, and Denise Reed. David is survived by his son David M. Reed Jr. (Michael); bothers, Bennie and Lonnie Reed; sister Claire Bullis and nephew William Dame; as well as many other nephews and nieces. David was born in Albany on April 24, 1949, and attended Rensselaer High School and Schenectady Community College. After graduation, he enlisted the U.S. Army where he attained the rank of sergeant. While serving in the Vietnam War, he was awarded several citations and medals including the Bronze Star. David later joined the Albany Police Department as an officer. He then went on to work for the Watervliet Arsenal where he held the position of fire chief. David then accepted a civilian position with the Army as a fire investigator where he served until his retirement. He was a life member of the James Hill Hook and Ladder Fire Company in Rensselaer, where he is still fondly thought of. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the W. J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Friday, October 2, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A funeral service for David will be held at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow the service in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Masks are required and social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. Kindly omit flowers. Please consider a donation in David's memory to the James Hill Hook and Ladder Fire Company, P.O. Box 265, Rensselaer, NY, 12144.






Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:30 PM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
OCT
2
Funeral service
12:30 PM
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home
1700 Washington Ave
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 286-3400
