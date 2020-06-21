Richter, David M. DELMAR Beloved husband, father and grandfather, David M. Richter passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020. He was the son of the late Rebecca and Benjamin Richter; and the husband of Elaine (Kelman) Richter. A longtime resident of Delmar, David held many key positions in New York state government spanning more than 45 years. He served as vice chancellor and chief financial officer of the State University of New York System, first deputy director of the New York State Division of the Budget, and executive deputy commissioner of the New York State Office of Mental Health. Upon his retirement from the state of New York, he served as senior policy advisor of the United University Professions (UUP). He was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and served in the 364th General Hospital Army Reserve Unit in Albany. In addition to his wife of 56 years, Elaine, David is survived by his sons, Dr. Craig M. Richter and his wife, Elizabeth Collard Richter of Huntington Bay, Long Island, and Mark G. Richter and his wife, Mary Tanner-Richter of Delmar; and grandchildren, Sarah, William, Maya and Eva Richter. He is also survived by his brother Dr. Jeffrey Richter of Guilderland; his sister-in-law, Judith Moore Kelman of Clifton Park and several nephews and nieces. The family deeply appreciates the exceptional care and compassion David received from the many doctors and staff who attended to him over the years, especially Dr. Barbara Brazis, Dr. Jonathan DeSantis, Dr. William Kowal, Dr. Ajaz Khan, Dr. David Palat, and Dr. Kristina Roddy. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethlehem Chabad, 393 Delaware Ave., Delmar, NY, 12054. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 21, 2020.