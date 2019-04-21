Weinstock, David M. GUILDERLAND David M. Weinstock, 79, passed away suddenly on Friday, April 12, 2019, with his loving family by his side. David was the son of the late Emmanuel and Pauline Weinstock. David was a civil engineer for the State of New York. He was active in various community theaters in the Albany area and Poughkeepsie. He was an avid fisherman and passionate about garage sales. David is survived by his children, Jennifer Weinstock Rogalin, and Michael Weinstock; his sister Elain Ikler; his nephews, Jeffrey and Howard Ikler. A funeral service will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Monday, April 22, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in Memory Gardens, 983 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Colonie. Donations may be made in David's memory to a . To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 21, 2019