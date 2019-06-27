Boggs, David Malcolm BETHLEHEM David Malcolm Boggs, age 64 of Bethlehem, N.Y., died June 13, 2019, in a tragic fire. He was the cherished son of Jean and Malcolm Boggs of Slingerlands. David attended Niskayuna High School, where he was actively involved in football and track. Subsequently, he graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Union College in Schenectady. He is survived by his sisters, Carol of Boston and Jan Kirshenbaum of Schenectady; and a son, Chase Malcolm Boggs of Canandaigua, N.Y. There will be no formal memorial service for David. His parents would appreciate visits at Beverwyck in Slingerlands to reminisce about David.
Published in Albany Times Union on June 27, 2019