Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Michael Sullivan. View Sign

Sullivan, David Michael ALBANY David Michael Sullivan, 49, passed away peacefully after a long illness on April 18, 2019, surrounded by people who loved him. David lived most of his life in the Albany Area. He graduated from Colonie Central High School and worked for the NYS Health Dept. for several years. He was an extremely talented artist. He had a great love and knowledge of antiques, and was very interested in genealogy. David was the youngest son of Robert (deceased) and Patricia Sullivan. He came into the world with great celebration, befitting his July 4th birthday. David is survived by his sweet and loving Mother, Patricia. He is also survived by his loving husband Brian, who was David's greatest advocate throughout his illness; his siblings, Debbie (Bill Collins) Sullivan, Mark (Dana) Sullivan, Terrie (Bill) Furbeck, Tim Sullivan and Scott (Rose) Sullivan; Brian's aunt Sandy Rogan; David's nieces, Courtney Furbeck, Melissa (Carl) Kovatchick and her daughter Elena; his nephews, John Sullivan, Mark Joseph Sullivan and Timmy Sullivan; many cousins; and close friends. He was predeceased by his Father, Robert; and his nieces Kristy Furbeck and Kathleen Sullivan. We will all miss David's quick wit, generous and caring nature, his genuine smile and the mischievous twinkle in his eye. David's family would like to thank the staff on 4 McCauley, the ICU and Hospice at St Peter's Hospital for their wonderful care, respect and kind words. They would also like to thank Rev. John Medwid, David and Brian's pastor for his support, his time and generosity throughout David's illness. Calling hours will be at First Lutheran Church, 181 Western Avenue, Albany NY on Tuesday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at the church, and burial at Memory Gardens. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to your local Humane Society, or to the First Lutheran Church, 646 State St., Albany NY 12203. David, Rest in Peace.







Sullivan, David Michael ALBANY David Michael Sullivan, 49, passed away peacefully after a long illness on April 18, 2019, surrounded by people who loved him. David lived most of his life in the Albany Area. He graduated from Colonie Central High School and worked for the NYS Health Dept. for several years. He was an extremely talented artist. He had a great love and knowledge of antiques, and was very interested in genealogy. David was the youngest son of Robert (deceased) and Patricia Sullivan. He came into the world with great celebration, befitting his July 4th birthday. David is survived by his sweet and loving Mother, Patricia. He is also survived by his loving husband Brian, who was David's greatest advocate throughout his illness; his siblings, Debbie (Bill Collins) Sullivan, Mark (Dana) Sullivan, Terrie (Bill) Furbeck, Tim Sullivan and Scott (Rose) Sullivan; Brian's aunt Sandy Rogan; David's nieces, Courtney Furbeck, Melissa (Carl) Kovatchick and her daughter Elena; his nephews, John Sullivan, Mark Joseph Sullivan and Timmy Sullivan; many cousins; and close friends. He was predeceased by his Father, Robert; and his nieces Kristy Furbeck and Kathleen Sullivan. We will all miss David's quick wit, generous and caring nature, his genuine smile and the mischievous twinkle in his eye. David's family would like to thank the staff on 4 McCauley, the ICU and Hospice at St Peter's Hospital for their wonderful care, respect and kind words. They would also like to thank Rev. John Medwid, David and Brian's pastor for his support, his time and generosity throughout David's illness. Calling hours will be at First Lutheran Church, 181 Western Avenue, Albany NY on Tuesday, April 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a funeral service at the church, and burial at Memory Gardens. The family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to your local Humane Society, or to the First Lutheran Church, 646 State St., Albany NY 12203. David, Rest in Peace. Funeral Home New Comer Cremations & Funerals

343 New Karner Rd

Colonie , NY 12205

(518) 456-4442 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close