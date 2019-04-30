Miter, David FORT MYERS, Fla. David Miter, age 83, died on April 23, 2019, in Fort Myers. A quintessential gentleman, Dave had a kind word and smile for everyone he met. Dave was born on August 4, 1935, in Troy to Thomas and Mariam "Pat" Miter of Lansingburgh. He graduated from Hoosac School and attended Clarkson University. Dave returned to Troy to begin a career in the family business, Miter Insurance Service, and also did a tour of duty in the United States Army. Dave is survived by his loving wife of over 55 years, Barbara; his brother, Frank (Ellie) Miter of Troy; son, Darren (Marissa) Miter and grandsons, Gralen and Phoenix of Fort Myers; daughter, Tracy (William) Schwarz, grandson, Benjamin and granddaughter, Cameran of West Sand Lake; and several nieces and nephews. A fisherman at heart, some of Dave's fondest memories were of summers spent with the family on Big Bowman Pond in Taborton, and in later years, deep sea fishing with his son in Florida. An adored grandfather, his four grandchildren will always remember their quiet nature walks with Grandpa Dave, his patience, quick wit and his amazing reputation as the family's "Mr. Fix-it." A gentle man with a generous heart, Dave will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Private memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to the Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 South Pearl St., Albany, NY, 12202. To express condolences, please visit www.gendronfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 30, 2019