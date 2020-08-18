Newcomb, David Sr. TROY David Newcomb Sr., 79, entered eternal life on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Donald L. and Helen Geolz Newcomb. After graduating from Albany High School, David went to work for McEnaney Oil Co in Albany. He then owned and operated D & D Movers for many years and from 1976 until 2017 he was president and owner of Newcomb's Fuel Service. David enjoyed the Racino, bowling, horse racing and playing cards with his family. He was the beloved husband for 60 years of Kathleen DiPace; dear father of David Newcomb Jr., Carolyn Garland (John), and Kathleen Allison; cherished grandfather of Kelcey Garland, John Garland (Kaitlyn), MacKenzie Newcomb, Zachary Spencer and the late Jessica Allison; great-grandfather of Hailey Garland; and brother of the late Donald Newcomb (Jean) and Dolores Whiting (late George). Also survived by many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial visitation with David's family on Wednesday, August 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Please only enter the funeral home from the rear parking lot doorway; masks and social distancing are required; and 40 visitors at time will be allowed in the funeral home. Those wishing to remember David in a special way may send a contribution to the DonnaCrandallFoundation.org
. in memory of his beloved granddaughter, Jessica Allison. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com