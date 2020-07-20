1/1
David O. Baker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Baker, David O. EAST GREENBUSH David O. Baker, 67 of East Greenbush, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at home in East Greenbush with his family after a long journey with Alzheimer's. David was born July 16, 1952, in Albany, N.Y., the son of the late James O. Baker Sr. and the late Eleanor M. (Riley) Baker. David was a lifelong proud resident of East Greenbush. He was a graduate of Columbia High School and Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) where he majored in business and accounting. David never turned away an opportunity to try something new; he enjoyed being active whether activities were on land, in the air or in water. During his youth, David was also active in his church participating in youth fellowship activities and teaching Sunday school. He loved history and quality craftsmanship which lead him to open Dave Baker's Antiques. David was a known auctioneer and was a state employee, working in the Office of Temporary Disability Assistance. He retired in 2007. David was also a proud mason belonging to two Lodges F&AM # 87 Greenbush Lodge, and Wadsworth # 417. Survivors include his wife, Margaret Adeigbo; his daughter, Bonnie Baker Tragler (Edward) and her mother, Leanne Baker; stepchildren, April Marsh (Kevin), Joseph Adeigbo (Vanessa) and Christopher Adeigbo; his sister, Emily Euker (Gerald); brother, James O. Baker (Meg); along with many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Susan Baker. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in David's name to Shriners Hospital, 516 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved