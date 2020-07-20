Baker, David O. EAST GREENBUSH David O. Baker, 67 of East Greenbush, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at home in East Greenbush with his family after a long journey with Alzheimer's. David was born July 16, 1952, in Albany, N.Y., the son of the late James O. Baker Sr. and the late Eleanor M. (Riley) Baker. David was a lifelong proud resident of East Greenbush. He was a graduate of Columbia High School and Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) where he majored in business and accounting. David never turned away an opportunity to try something new; he enjoyed being active whether activities were on land, in the air or in water. During his youth, David was also active in his church participating in youth fellowship activities and teaching Sunday school. He loved history and quality craftsmanship which lead him to open Dave Baker's Antiques. David was a known auctioneer and was a state employee, working in the Office of Temporary Disability Assistance. He retired in 2007. David was also a proud mason belonging to two Lodges F&AM # 87 Greenbush Lodge, and Wadsworth # 417. Survivors include his wife, Margaret Adeigbo; his daughter, Bonnie Baker Tragler (Edward) and her mother, Leanne Baker; stepchildren, April Marsh (Kevin), Joseph Adeigbo (Vanessa) and Christopher Adeigbo; his sister, Emily Euker (Gerald); brother, James O. Baker (Meg); along with many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Susan Baker. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in David's name to Shriners Hospital, 516 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104.