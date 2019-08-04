Oropallo, David ALBANY David Oropallo, 35, passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was born in Albany on August 13, 1983, to Emily Louise Dollard Oropallo and the late Daniel Oropallo Sr. After moving to various places, David's family then settled in Greenville, where he graduated from G.C.S. as the valedictorian in 2001. David went on to earn many different associate degrees, including degrees in environmental science, in electronics, and in mathematics from both Columbia-Greene and Schenectady County Community College. He also earned a Bachelor of Science from SUNY Albany. David worked in construction, for The Comedy Works in both Albany and Saratoga, and as a shipping clerk for Krause's Candy in Colonie. He enjoyed sculpting, drawing, wood carving, hiking, and walking. He was a "cat dad" to his two cats, Misch and Rory. David was known for his puns and jokes, and was a funny, sweet, and genuine person who was loved by all who knew him. David is survived by his mother, Emily; his siblings, Daniel, Megan, Samuel, and Ariane; his nieces, Vera-Mae and Alyssa; his nephew, Tyler; and by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. David has been privately cremated. A time of sharing will be held on Wednesday, August 7, at 3 p.m. at the A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 4898 State Route 81, Greenville, for people to share stories and memories of David. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Animal Kind, 721 Warren St., Hudson, NY, 12534, to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204, or to an animal . Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 4, 2019