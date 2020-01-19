Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David P. Tindall Sr.. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Send Flowers Obituary

Tindall, David P. Sr. LATHAM David P. Tindall Sr., 92, died unexpectedly at home on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Born in Hollywood, Calif. on May 12, 1927, he and his siblings, Albert (Doris), Robert (Joan), and Melanie (Gabriel) Fabrizio were raised on a dairy farm by their parents, George and Olga Tindall. He hated farm life, and enlisted in the Navy as soon as he was of age to fight in World War II. After serving in the Navy, he moved back to Central New York and began his life as a traveling salesman. Like all traveling salesman he always had a joke to tell and was renowned as a very funny man. He married Sophie G. Ingles in 1951, and they had four children, Pamela Tindall-O'Brien (Raymond), Joseph D. Tindall (Janet), Cynthia Conley (Michael), and David P. Tindall Jr. (Ann). They were communicants of Holy Family Church in Fulton, N.Y. and their first house was on Bakeman Street in Fulton. He was involved in youth activities, including forming the first PTA at Lanigan School and was elected the first PTA president; working with the Elks Club on the Soap Box derby; and other Elks Club activities. His most special time of the year was Christmas. He had grown up very poor, during the Depression and his favorite time as an adult was Christmas morning, watching his four children eagerly opening the gifts his parents could never afford. He worked hard for his family to have what he had not. In 1978 his wife Sophie died, as his youngest child entered college. He was blessed to find a new love, Keitha "Jean" and they married in 1980, after having known each other for only 10 days! She predeceased him in 2015. They moved from Fulton to Las Vegas after retiring from Ontario Cleaners in Fulton. They then moved to Greensboro, N.C. and finally to Latham. David was very proud of his four children, his 13 grandchildren, and his 11 great-grandchildren. He was also very close to Jean's son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Martha Rhinehart, and their daughters, who treated him with great love and respect; and he was very close to Josephine and Francis Segretto, his sister-in-law and brother-in-law; to his sister Melanie Fabrizio; and to Leo (Barb) Andrews and their entire family. The family especially would like to thank Patrice Beebe, Dad's home health aide and friend. Without her, he would not have been able to live independently until death. She was wonderful to him and is a very special person. Services will be held in June. If you would like to contribute in Dave's honor, please donate to , a charity dear to his heart. Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 19, 2020

