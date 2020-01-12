Wickham, David P. MECHANICVILLE David P. Wickham, 73, of Mechanicville passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday January 10, 2020. He was born in Albany on August 17 1946, a son of Howard Earl and Dorothy (Sowek) Wickham. David was drafted into the Army following high school and immediately went overseas to fight for his country in Vietnam in the 25th Infantry Division, becoming sergeant. Following the military, he came back to work for G.E. in Schenectady for several years before moving on to managing the warehouse for Marcella's Appliance in Schenectady where he retired in 2012. David loved to fish, bowl, play horseshoes, play cards with his sisters and was an avid New York Giants fan. He loved spending time watching his children and grandchildren play sports, coaching and encouraging from the sidelines. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary; and his brother, James. David is survived by his three children, David, Jr. (Patricia), Douglas (April) and Stephanie (Shawn) LaPlante; 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Dorothy, Donna and Deborah; two brothers, Earl and William; and many nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Eli. Visiting hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A celebration of David's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 16, in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the in his memory. Online condolences may be expressed at, NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 12, 2020