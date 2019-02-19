Perriman, David LAS VEGAS, Nev. David Perriman, 92, died February 8, 2019, in Las Vegas as a result of complications from a stroke. Born in Denver, he was a graduate of East Denver High School and the Colorado School of Mines. During World War II, he served in the Pacific in the Merchant Marine. His professional career included work as a petroleum engineer with the Shell Oil Company and as a manager with New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. He retired from state government in 1983. He and his wife, Barbara moved to Sedona, Ariz. in 2000. He especially enjoyed life in the Verde Valley, golfed, volunteered at Fort Verde State Historic Park, acted and directed in community theater, and volunteered at The Church of the Red Rocks. In 2016, the Perrimans moved to Las Vegas to be closer to family. Predeceased by his first wife, Betty, he is survived by Barbara; daughters, Casey Truffo of Mission Viejo, Calif., and Pam Newcomb of Las Vegas; and sister Ann Cavender of Bend, Ore. A memorial service was held on February 15, 2019, in the Desert Spring United Methodist Church in Las Vegas. David donated his remains to Science Care. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to Salvation Army, chapter of your choice, or Fort Verde State Historic Park (mark line item "Donation"), P.O. Box 397, Camp Verde, AZ, 86322.
Desert Spring Methodist Church
120 N Pavilion Center Dr
Las Vegas, NV 89144
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 19, 2019