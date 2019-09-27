|
Eisner, David R. NISKAYUNA David R. Eisner, 86 of Niskayuna, passed away peacefully at home on September 25, 2019, surrounded by his children. David married his loving wife, Esther on January 23, 1955, right before being deployed to Japan, where he served during the Korean Conflict. David and Esther started their family in Syracuse where their two sons were born. They lived there for nine years, with David working at General Electric doing early research work on television. In 1964, while Esther was pregnant with their daughter, they moved to Niskayuna where he began work at the G.E. Corporate R&D Lab. While at G.E., David was a respected member of the research team which did the development of Doppler ultrasound, C.A.T. scanner, and M.R.I. system. After an early retirement, he continued as a part time consultant. David had many hobbies, all of which he approached with extreme passion. He enjoyed woodworking and made most of the furniture in their house in his basement workshop. He also enjoyed sailing on Lake George, gardening, barbecuing, traveling the country, camping with his family, and vacations in Aruba. David was a longtime member of Agudat Achim Synagogue where he also served as house chairman. While serving in this capacity, he helped oversee the building of the current synagogue, and the school addition. He was regularly seen at the synagogue during his lunch break, to make sure everything about the building was up to his standards. David was also a very active member of the Schenectady JCC, where along with being a board member, he was clerk of the works, managing the construction of the addition to the building. He donated his salary back to the JCC paying for the elevator which bears a plaque thanking David and Esther for their donation. In recent years, he could be found most afternoons enjoying sometime in the JCC hot tub or at the outdoor pool in the summer. David was predeceased by his loving wife Esther; and his identical twin brother Norman. David is survived by his younger brother Brian of Scottsdale, Ariz.; three children, Lawrence (Amy) of Coventry, Conn., George of Niskayuna, and Jill (Ira Weiss) of Niskayuna; and his grandson, Ross Eisner who is attending college in Kent, Ohio. The family would like to express gratitude to David's oncology team at Upstate Hematology Oncology who helped him through a nearly 15-year comfortable survival from this insidious disease cancer. The funeral service will be held in Congregation Agudat Achim, 2117 Union St., Schenectady on Sunday, September 29, at 10 a.m. Burial will be in the Agudat Achim Cemetery on Schermerhorn Street in Rotterdam immediately following the service. The family will be sitting Shiva on Sunday immediately following interment, at the family home at 2244 Webster Drive in Niskayuna. The observance of Rosh Hashanah ends Shiva on Sunday, but the family will be available at home for visitation on Wednesday October 2, from 3 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to Congregation Agudat Achim, Schenectady County Jewish Community Center, or the . For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 27, 2019
