Gilman, David R. GRAND ISLAND, Fla. David Russell Gilman, 59, passed away in his home on Friday, September 20, 2019, while enjoying his retirement in Florida. He was an Army veteran, and a skilled union craftsman. He enjoyed horseshoes, fishing, movies, baseball, good times and cold beer, and time with his daughter, Brittany. David is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Johnny, Clinton, Cliff, Frieda, Charlotte, Camille, and Coreen. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles Gilman and Frieda Bauer; and his siblings, Chucky, Caran, and Cathy. A memorial gathering will be held in Dave's honor on Sunday, October 20, from 2 - 4 p.m. in Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to K9s for Warriors, 114 Camp K9 Road, Ponte Vedra, FL, 32081. For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 17, 2019