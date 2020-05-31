David R. Zirpoli
Zirpoli, David R. CLIFTON PARK David R. Zirpoli , 66 of Ocean Spray Boulevard, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Thursday, May 27, 2020, at Ellis Hospital. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Albert Zirpoli Sr. and Margaret Drapou Zirpoli. He was a 1973 graduate of Columbia High School. David was a service technician for Electronic Business Products in Latham and retired due to disability in 2013. He was communicant of Corpus Christi Church in Ushers and a member of the Most Holy Souls Sodality in Stockbridge, Mass. He was the devoted husband of Patricia Ann Sowlles Zirpoli; and loving father of Cheryl Barrell (Tom) of Albany and David R. Zirpoli Jr. of Delmar. He was the brother of Bea Zirpoli Gibson, Michael, George, Gary (Fran) Zirpoli, Linda Fellman, Nancy Martyn-DeLeon (Carlos), Anne Marie, Elaine and Robert Zirpoli (Mary), the late Mary Murtha, Albert Zirpoli Jr. and Louise Lloyd; and brother-in-law of Ken Lloyd. Two grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Calling hours will be on Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Masks and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial contributions to Holy Souls Sodality, c/o Association of Marian Helpers, Eden Hill, Stockbridge, MA, 01263 or Masses may be arranged for the repose of David's soul. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St
Waterford, NY 12188
(518) 237-8296
