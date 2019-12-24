David "Rozie" Roseboom

Service Information
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY
12306
(518)-355-5770
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
Roseboom, David "Rozie" MARIAVILLE David S. "Rozie" Roseboom, 62, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Calling hours will be Friday, December 27 from 12-2 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam with a celebration of Dave's life beginning at 2 p.m. The family asks that flowers not be sent and contributions made in Dave's memory to the Rotterdam/Carman Little League, P.O. Box 3357, Schenectady, NY 12303. For Dave's full obituary and to leave condolences, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.

Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 24, 2019
funeral home direction icon