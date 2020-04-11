Bearey, David S. COLONIE David S. Bearey, 64, passed away at home on April 9, 2020, after a battle with cancer. He was born on August 8, 1955, the son of the late Thomas and Elizabeth Bearey. David worked for many years for the Town of Colonie in the recreation department. He is survived by his sister, Carol Ann Bearey; and his brother, Robert Bearey. David's family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the Albany Medical Center ICU for their care and compassion throughout David's illness. Due to the environment surrounding COVID-19, all services will be private. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 11, 2020