Bortle, David W. COLONIE David W. Bortle, 60 of Colonie, passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Albany and was the son of the late Walter F. Bortle Sr. and Shirley J. Lockwood Bortle. David was a longtime dedicated employee of Hoffman Car Wash. He took great pride in his work and was recognized for his outstanding performance. Dave enjoyed football and auto racing. He was the brother of Donna (Chuck) Gauthier, Thomas (Linda) Bortle, Walter F. (Barbara) Bortle Jr., Sharon Bortle, Robert (Donna) Bortle and the late James E. Bortle. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by his feline companion, Abby. Dave's family is most grateful for the genuine care and support from the Hoffman family. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Dave's family on Friday, January 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Interment will be in the Albany Rural Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or Hope Club of the Capital Region, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 19, 2020
