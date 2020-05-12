Connors, David W. TROY David W. Connors, 67 of Victoria Avenue, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at his residence after a brief illness. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Frank T. Connors and Ruth Levanway Connors; and husband for 29 years of Janice McLaren Connors. David was employed at Van Rensselaer Manor for over 20 years. Survivors in addition to his wife include a son, David W. Connors Jr. of Ballston Lake; and two grandchildren, Emily and Riley Connors. He was predeceased by a brother, Dennis T. Connors; and a sister, Cynthia R. Murray. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of David W. Connors to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 12, 2020.