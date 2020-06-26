Mehan, David W. "Pinky" STILLWATER David W. "Pinky" Mehan, 80 of Mehan Road, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Hoosick Falls Health Center, in the company of his wife and sons, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Born in Stillwater, July 11, 1939, son of the late David M. and Saretta Fordham Mehan, Dave was a 1958 graduate of Stillwater Central School. A longtime tool and dye machinist, he worked many years for Raloid Tool Co, retiring in 2001. He also had worked for Mechanical Technologies Inc. David was active within his community, coaching Little League and Soccer, was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing, trapping and hiking and a member of Sawyer Ridge Hunting Club, Above all else, Dave loved his family, their company and his brothers and sister and their families. Survivors include his devoted wife of 51 years, Maureen O'Malley Mehan; two dedicated sons, David M. Mehan of Stillwater and Michael (Colleen) Mehan of Rochester; proud grandfather of Garrett, Molly, Ryan and Brennan Mehan. Loyal brother of John (Wanda) Mehan of Stillwater, Thomas (Paula) Mehan of Mechanicville and Martin (Maureen) Mehan of Stillwater. In-laws, Bill Miles, Mary McBride, Cheryl Mehan, Peter (Susan) O'Malley, Patricia O'Malley, along with cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and their families. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother Francis Mehan; and sister Mary Jo Miles. Due to pandemic precautions, a drive-by calling hours has been set at son David's home on Sunday from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Enter driveway at 105 Mehan Road, follow signage to Dave's home next door and exit down Dave's driveway. Social distancing will be followed.Burial Services will be private for immediate family only in St. Peter's Cemetery, Stillwater. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to either Peter Brown Scholarship of Stillwater Central, c/o Mike Cavanaugh, or Eddy Alzheimer's Services, 421 Columbia St., Cohoes, NY 12047. To leave condolences visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 26, 2020.