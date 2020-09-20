1/1
Sweet, David W. BUFFALO David W. Sweet, 59, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, in his home in Buffalo. David was born in Troy on April 19, 1961, to parents, William Sweet and Maureen Madigan Sweet. He graduated from Columbia High School and enlisted in the Army, where he was stationed in North Carolina and Germany. After his military service, David worked for many years as a developmental aide with the New York State Office for People With Developmental Disabilities. Those close to David knew him as a kind person who cared deeply for the people in his life. He was also an incredibly funny goofball who loved to make people laugh. His passions included science fiction, comic books, and professional wrestling, all of which he had a deep wealth of knowledge about. David was predeceased by his parents, William and Maureen. He is survived by his child Asa; his wife Pauline; his stepmother Michele; his brothers, Steven, Christopher, Mark, Michael, and Daniel; his sisters, Paula, Catherine, and Sandra; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and relatives. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no services are being held at this time. A memorial will be held at a future date. Charitable donations in David's honor may be made to Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH, 45250-0301, or at dav.org/donate.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 20, 2020.
