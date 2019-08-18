Dawn Kested

Kested, Dawn SCHENECTADY Dawn Kested, 73, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at The Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital with her loving family by her side. Dawn was the daughter of the late John and Norma (Elder) Dugan. Dawn enjoyed spending time with her entire family and traveling. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Lynn Dugan. Dawn is survived by her partner of 32 years, Daniel M. Kleber. She was the beloved mother of William (Patricia) Kested, Stacey (Fred Berhaupt) Garhartt-Kested, and Paula Haviland; and proud stepmother of Jerry (Jean) and Timothy (Chantel) Kleber. She was the sister of Diane (William) Armstrong, Jack Dugan, Dennis Dugan and Kimberly (Ralph) Bowen. She was the adored grandmother of Danika, William, Brooke, David and Kira. She is also survived by her great-grandson, Adrion; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 in Dawn's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 18, 2019
