Ruchel-Frankovic, Dawn M. RAVENA Dawn M. Ruchel-Frankovic of Ravena, born on August 29, 1975, passed away peacefully on November 19, 2019. Dawn was the beloved daughter of John S. Ruchel Sr. and the late Karen F. Ruchel. She is survived by her devoted son, Paul F. Ruchel; loving fiance Joseph E. Frankovic; cherished brother, John S. (Stephanie) Ruchel Jr.; and cherished sister, Sherri L. (Billy) Plunkett. In addition, Dawn's chosen sisters, Stacy (Andrew) Bigalow and Mary (Michael) Moore; along with loving family members who faithfully supported Dawn throughout her hard-fought battle with cancer. Calling hours will be at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie on Saturday, November 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a service of remembrance. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions be made in Dawn's memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Menands. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 22, 2019