McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
corner of 109th and Third Ave.
Lansingburgh, NY

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
7:00 PM
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
corner of 109th and Third Ave.
Lansingburgh, NY

Dawn M. Wood


1969 - 2019
Dawn M. Wood Obituary
Wood, Dawn M. JOHNSONVILLE Dawn M. Wood, 49, passed away on August 20, 2019, in her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of James Allen and the late Carol St. Gelais Allen; and the loving wife and best friend to William H. Wood Jr. Dawn was raised in Cohoes, she graduated from Cohoes High School. She formerly worked at Schuyler Ridge nursing home. Dawn lived in Clifton Park for many years, before moving to Johnsonville. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, she enjoyed camping, cooking, country music and action movies. In addition to her husband William, and father James, Dawn is survived by her loving children, Tiffany (Paul) Yando of Valley Falls, Joshua (Lea Cook) Wood of Johnsonville, Brandy (Bret Rector) Wood of Rennselaer and Jacob Wood; her cherished grandchildren, Aubree Yando, Jaxon Yando, Bryce Rector and Harper Wood, whom is on the way; her brothers, James Allen and Duane Allen; her sisters-in-law, Michelle (Michael) Miles and Lisa Wood Jesmain; her brother-in-law Richard (Suzette) Wood; her mother-in-law Judith Wood; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dawn was predeceased by her mother Carol Allen; and father-in-law William H. Wood Sr. Family and friends are invited and may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, August 23, at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th and Third Ave., Lansingburgh. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Donations in memory of Dawn may be made to CJD Foundation at www.cjdfoundation.org. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 22, 2019
