Francis, Dawn Marie HALFMOON Dawn Marie Francis, 64 of Highview Way, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her residence in the loving care of her family. She was born on February 10, 1956, and was the daughter of the late Donald George and Edna Marie Logan Leiser. Dawn was raised in Stuyvesant, and was a graduate of Ichabod Crane High School and Hartwick College with her bachelor's degree in economics. She retired from Key Bank, NA in Albany as a computer systems analyst after 38 years of loyal service. She started working just following graduation from college. Dawn was loved and respected by her co-workers. She enjoyed reading obituaries daily and doing crossword puzzles. Dawn's favorite pastime was playing golf. She enjoyed cooking and hosting holiday parties and had a passion for cake decorating. Traveling with her husband to New Hampshire, Cape Cod and Newport were her favorite spots. Her many feline pets were Annie, Tucker, Willow, Monty and Luna to name a few. She was the beloved wife of David M. Francis, whom she married on April 3, 2004. She was the devoted sister of Barbara Hatter, Wayne (Bunny) Leiser, Roger Leiser, Doris Miner, Joyce (Kevin) Cleary and Larry Leiser; stepmother of Michael Francis of North Carolina; and step-grandmother of Nora Francis; aunt of Elysia Tomlinson, Evan Hatter, Lauren Downing, Karen Shier and Rachel Cleary; and great-aunt of Jolene and Gavin. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 17, at 7 p.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park. Facial covering and social distancing will be adhered to. In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to Whiskers Animal Benevolent League in Dawn's memory.