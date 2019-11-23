|
|
Harlow, Dawn Moulds TROY Dawn Moulds Harlow, 46, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Albany Memorial Hospital. Born in Grand Rapids, Mich., she was daughter of Steve Bilyue and the late Marcina Myers Bilyue; and wife for six years of David E. Harlow Jr. Dawn was proud of being a softball coach for Special Olympics. A celebration of her life will be held today, Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Harlow home, 445 Fifth Ave., floor 1, Troy. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 23, 2019