Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dawn (Cowan Fray) Sherman. View Sign Service Information DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Avenue Rotterdam , NY 12306 (518)-355-5770 Calling hours 12:00 PM - 2:30 PM DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Avenue Rotterdam , NY 12306 View Map Memorial service 2:30 PM DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home 1605 Helderberg Avenue Rotterdam , NY 12306 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sherman, Dawn (Cowan Fray) SCHENECTADY Dawn (Cowan Fray) Sherman, 57 of Jackson Avenue in Schenectady, passed away at Ellis Hospital on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, following a short illness. Born in Troy on January 5, 1963, Dawn grew up in Troy and graduated from Lansingburgh High School in 1981. She then lived in Schenectady with her beloved husband, Don. She retired from the Department of Criminal Justice in January of 2018. She was a member of the Schenectady Moose Lodge #188. An avid animal lover, Dawn named all the birds in the yard and had three cats. She loved her "Ashes" who passed away many years ago. Dawn is survived by her husband, Don Sherman, who she married on September 30, 2000; her sister Diana Fray (Jimmy) Gardner of Kentucky and their children, Michael (Wendy) Jegier Jr., Justin Jegier and Jason Jegier of Kentucky along with Diana's grandson from Michael, Patrick Jegier III; her brother; Michael (Laura) Fray of Colorado and their children, Michael Fray Jr. of Colorado and Sarah Fray (Joey) Podgorski of North Carolina; Sean Sherman of Schenectady, who was like a son to her; two sisters-in-law, Donna (Chip) Folk of Scotia and Syri (Bill) Bogdanowicz of Schenectady; two brothers-in-law, Edward Sherman of Ballston Spa and Jay Sherman of North Carolina; and her mother-in-law, Mary (Al) Richards of Schenectady. Dawn is also survived by several other nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and was loved by all. Dawn was predeceased by her natural father, John Cowan (1999) and her parents, Pete Fray (2013) and Cora Williams Fray (2005). Calling hours will be held Sunday, February 9, from 12-2:30 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. A 2:30 p.m. memorial service will immediately follow. To leave a condolence or message for the family please visit







Sherman, Dawn (Cowan Fray) SCHENECTADY Dawn (Cowan Fray) Sherman, 57 of Jackson Avenue in Schenectady, passed away at Ellis Hospital on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, following a short illness. Born in Troy on January 5, 1963, Dawn grew up in Troy and graduated from Lansingburgh High School in 1981. She then lived in Schenectady with her beloved husband, Don. She retired from the Department of Criminal Justice in January of 2018. She was a member of the Schenectady Moose Lodge #188. An avid animal lover, Dawn named all the birds in the yard and had three cats. She loved her "Ashes" who passed away many years ago. Dawn is survived by her husband, Don Sherman, who she married on September 30, 2000; her sister Diana Fray (Jimmy) Gardner of Kentucky and their children, Michael (Wendy) Jegier Jr., Justin Jegier and Jason Jegier of Kentucky along with Diana's grandson from Michael, Patrick Jegier III; her brother; Michael (Laura) Fray of Colorado and their children, Michael Fray Jr. of Colorado and Sarah Fray (Joey) Podgorski of North Carolina; Sean Sherman of Schenectady, who was like a son to her; two sisters-in-law, Donna (Chip) Folk of Scotia and Syri (Bill) Bogdanowicz of Schenectady; two brothers-in-law, Edward Sherman of Ballston Spa and Jay Sherman of North Carolina; and her mother-in-law, Mary (Al) Richards of Schenectady. Dawn is also survived by several other nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and was loved by all. Dawn was predeceased by her natural father, John Cowan (1999) and her parents, Pete Fray (2013) and Cora Williams Fray (2005). Calling hours will be held Sunday, February 9, from 12-2:30 p.m. at DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. A 2:30 p.m. memorial service will immediately follow. To leave a condolence or message for the family please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close