Witecki, Dawn COHOES Dawn Taylor Witecki, 56 of Remsen Street, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Frank Taylor and Jane (Kelly) Wilson. Dawn was a talented singer and musician, a masterful baseball coach, a brilliant writer, a loving sister, mother and grandmother. Those that knew her or knew of her will surely attest to the fact that she packed as much of what life has to offer in her 56 years on Earth as anyone could hope to. At the age of nine, she began to question life's meaning and purpose, and her pursuit of answers led her to places some of us wouldn't dare tread. Dawn leaves behind a wealth of unpublished music and memoirs, which we will preserve and eventually release to the world. Dawn's love of children and passion for their growth could be felt by all those she came into contact with, be they her nieces and nephews, her ballplayers in the Niskayuna little league or the children of her friends and lovers. She was the proud grandmother of Ocean Francis Witecki; the loving mother of Henry Witecki; and devoted sister of Betty Jane Bellmar, Bonnie Ashley, Brian Taylor, Jim and Joe Kelly, Pam Johnson, Pam Taylor, Sissy Kelly, William Taylor and the late Jackie Taylor. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services will be on Friday at 7 p.m. in Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Friday prior to service from 4-7 p.m. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 28, 2019