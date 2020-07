Jones, Deaconess Bernice ALBANY Bernice Jones, 89, transitoned peacefully on July 5, 2020, surrounded by her family. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Joyce L. Stratton (Robert); and son Kester L. Jones Jr. Service for Deaconess Jones will be on Saturday, July 11, in the Mount Zion Baptist Church, 86 Schuyler St., Albany. The visitation is walkthrough from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and you must wear a mask. The service will be private for the family.