Dean A. Schermerhorn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Schermerhorn, Dean A. CASTLETON Dean A. Schermerhorn, 80, a longtime resident of the Castleton-Schodack area, passed away peacefully Monday, May 18, 2020, at Elllis Hospital, Schenectady. Dean retired from Albany Medical Center several years ago where he had worked in IT & computer management. He was a Air Force veteran serving first in Texas and then in Germany. A former president of the Castleton Fire Company, he had also served as social director for the Castleton Boat Club and was also a member of the Rensselaer Elks Lodge BPOE #2073. Dean is survived by his wife, Orry Schemerhorn; a son Richard S. Aab; daughter Michelle Aab; brother Wayne (Joan) Schermerhorn; nephews, David (Cindy) Schermerhorn, and Brian (Brenda) Schermerhorn; and many close friends. Dean's funeral will be private due to the pandemic situation but the funeral procession will proceed across Main Street from Seaman Avenue to Green Avenue and up Green Avenue to his burial place. People are encouraged to line the streets to say goodbye. Please remember, strict restrictions are in effect at the funeral home and the cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ray Funeral Service, Inc.
59 Seaman Ave
Castleton on Hudson, NY 12033
(518) 732-7663
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved