Schermerhorn, Dean A. CASTLETON Dean A. Schermerhorn, 80, a longtime resident of the Castleton-Schodack area, passed away peacefully Monday, May 18, 2020, at Elllis Hospital, Schenectady. Dean retired from Albany Medical Center several years ago where he had worked in IT & computer management. He was a Air Force veteran serving first in Texas and then in Germany. A former president of the Castleton Fire Company, he had also served as social director for the Castleton Boat Club and was also a member of the Rensselaer Elks Lodge BPOE #2073. Dean is survived by his wife, Orry Schemerhorn; a son Richard S. Aab; daughter Michelle Aab; brother Wayne (Joan) Schermerhorn; nephews, David (Cindy) Schermerhorn, and Brian (Brenda) Schermerhorn; and many close friends. Dean's funeral will be private due to the pandemic situation but the funeral procession will proceed across Main Street from Seaman Avenue to Green Avenue and up Green Avenue to his burial place. People are encouraged to line the streets to say goodbye. Please remember, strict restrictions are in effect at the funeral home and the cemetery.