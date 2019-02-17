Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deanna L. Dodge. View Sign

Dodge, Deanna L. BALDWINSVILLE Deanna L. Dodge passed away on February 13, 2019, in Syracuse. She graduated from Castleton High School in 1955 and attended Mildred Elley Business School in Albany in 1956. She was employed by Amica Mutual Insurance from 1958 until she retired in 1992. She resided in Baldwinsville from 1994 until 2019. Deanna was predeceased by her parents, W. Parker Dodge and Julia G. Dodge. She is survived by her sister Beverly D. Brousseau (Armand) of East Greenbush; nieces, Pamela J. Koryn (Robert) of Castleton, and Melissa M. Palma (Jerry) of Glenville; nephew Steven G. Ostrander (Mariana) of Lantana, Fla., and one great-niece and great-nephew. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Contributions in her memory may be made to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, UT, 84741.



