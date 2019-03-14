Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deanna M. Leis. View Sign

Leis, Deanna M. LOUDONVILLE Deanna M. "Penny" Leis passed away at Albany Medical Center on Friday, March 8, 2019. Born in Albany in 1939, she was the daughter of the late Cosmo "Jim" and Jeanne (nee LaChance) Girzone. Penny was a lifetime communicant of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Albany and a member of the 1958 graduating class of Philip Schuyler High School in Albany. On November 22, 1958, Penny married the "love of her life" Ken in the Cathedral. She retired after 35 plus years of service from the N.Y.S. Department of Motor Vehicles in the late 1990's.Penny loved reading, crosswords, playing poker with family and friends, going to the casinos, Bingo and travel. She and her husband traveled to Italy, Hawaii, Mexico and took a cruise through the Panama Canal. Penny was predeceased by her parents, her brother James; and her husband Ken.She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Kim Van Avery); her sister, Christine Maines (Raybine); her two much-loved furry "grandsons," Dexter and Joey and numerous cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her calling hour on Monday, March 18, from 9 to 10 a.m. in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 125 Eagle St., Albany. A Mass will follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Memorial contributions in Penny's name may be made to the , 4 Atrium Dr., #100, Albany, NY, 12205 or the , 2 Pine West Plaza, Suite 204, Albany, NY, 12205.







343 New Karner Rd

Colonie , NY 12205

