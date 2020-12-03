Palatsky, Deanne M. ALBANY Deanne M. Palatsky, 83 of Albany, died on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living Community in Niskayuna. Born in Albany, Deanne was a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Dorothy Okun Margolius. Deanne was married to Jay Palatsky until his passing. She was the loving mother of David Palatsky, Mark (Denise) Palatsky and the late Richard Palatsky; and the loving grandmother of Danielle, Robert, Michael, Jason and Joey Palatsky. She was also the sister of Melvyn (Sylvia). She worked for the N.Y.S. Division for youth for 13 years. Once she retired, she volunteered for many hours in the Albany School District, assisting kids with reading. She was devoted to her family. She was a member of Temple Israel and the Independent Benevolent Society in Albany. Services for Deanne will be private due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The family will be sitting Shiva on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday commencing at 7 p.m. in the home of Mark and Denise Palatsky. The Zoom link for the Shiva minyan is: https://zoom.us/j/970211663?pwd=
UVRtRGNFQnovbzF0UTZJcCtOdEVCQT09. Those wishing to remember Deanne may make a memorial contribution in her memory to the American Heart Association
or to a charity of their choice
. To leave the family an online condolence please visit levinememorialchapel.com
.