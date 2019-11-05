Knise, Deborah A. CLIFTON PARK Deborah A. Knise, age 67 of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 2, 2019, after a courageous four-and-a-half-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. Born on December 13, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Janice Riddle. Deborah was a 1969 graduate of Colonie Central High School. She was proud to have served in the U.S. Air Force, working as an X-ray technician. She spent her career as a supervisor at O.D. Heck in Niskayuna. She enjoyed baking, sewing and taking trips to her favorite place; Old Orchard Beach with her family. Deborah known for her selflessness, always putting everyone else's needs in front of her own. Her greatest treasure was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-granddaughter. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Michael Knise; daughters, Shannon Sykela and Amber (Kirk) Manke; grandchildren, Kayla (Michael) Garrett, Kasey Sykela, and Skylar Manke; and her great-granddaughter Annika Garrett. The family would like to thank Dr. Collea and all of the staff of NYOH, as well as the Hospice of Saratoga County for all of the compassionate care they provided. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park, with a funeral service on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Calvary Episcopal Church, 85 Lake Hill Rd. in Burnt Hills. Burial will be in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to : P.O. Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or by going to . To express condolences, please visit www.catricalafuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 5, 2019