Meisner, Deborah A. SCHENECTADY Deborah A. Meisner, 64, passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of Dorothea Smith and the late John J. Smith. Deborah is survived by her husband Charles Meisner Sr. Deborah was the beloved mother to Stacy Mackey (Timothy), Charles Meisner Jr. (Sara), Kimberly Meisner (Rufus), Melissa Meisner (Vincent), Kristin Meisner (Jacques) and Timothy Meisner. Deborah will be missed by her 17 grandchildren. Deborah is also survived by siblings, Donna (Michael), John (Linda), Michael (Michele), Shelia (Bill), Timothy, Mary Grace; and her cherished cousin Lynn who was like a sister to Deborah. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A funeral ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
.