1/
Deborah A. Meisner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Meisner, Deborah A. SCHENECTADY Deborah A. Meisner, 64, passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of Dorothea Smith and the late John J. Smith. Deborah is survived by her husband Charles Meisner Sr. Deborah was the beloved mother to Stacy Mackey (Timothy), Charles Meisner Jr. (Sara), Kimberly Meisner (Rufus), Melissa Meisner (Vincent), Kristin Meisner (Jacques) and Timothy Meisner. Deborah will be missed by her 17 grandchildren. Deborah is also survived by siblings, Donna (Michael), John (Linda), Michael (Michele), Shelia (Bill), Timothy, Mary Grace; and her cherished cousin Lynn who was like a sister to Deborah. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A funeral ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. Gathering size, within our chapels will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral service
06:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved