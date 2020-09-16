Jackson, Deborah A. Mitchell TROY Deborah A. Mitchell Jackson, 65 of Troy, passed away peacefully on September 12, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late James and Marilyn Mitchell, the wife of Gerald E. Jackson and the companion of Chet O. Hundley (her boys). Debbie's career built on service in the medical field including positions as a receptionist, supervisor, administrator, and private home care. She had a great sense of humor that contributed to friendly banter, interesting stories, and enjoyable gatherings. Debbie lined the walls of her home with pictures of her family who brought her joy and purpose. Whether close or at a distance, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren inspired love, compassion, and giving that created special bonds with their Umma that will never be forgotten. Survivors include her husband Gerald E. Jackson; her companion Chet O. Hundley; her children, Jodie (Robert) Jackson-Guynup, Jarred (Cherie) Jackson, and Jennifer (Toby) Hernandez. She was the proud Umma (grandmother) of Jessika, Nathan, Victoria, Danika, Chase, Evan, and Ivy; and great-grandmother of Elaena and Emmal (Emma). Also survived by her brother Jay (Cheryl) Mitchell; and her nieces, Nicole and Sara. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 17, at the William Leahy Funeral Home at 336 3rd St., Troy and burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Debbie's family would like to thank Community Hospice for the wonderful care in her final days. Those wishing to remember Debbie may send contributions to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd. Albany, NY 12208. Debbie was deeply loved and will be missed by all whose lives she inspired and touched.