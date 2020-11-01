1/
Deborah A. Smith
Smith, Deborah A. WEST BURKE, Vt. Deborah A. Smith passed away suddenly on October 28, 2020, at her residence at Eagle Eye Farm in West Burke, Vt. She was the daughter of the late Douglas W. Smith Sr. and Regina T. Smith. She is survived by her sister Dawn (Joe) Iannacone; her brother Douglas W. Smith Jr.; her nieces, Christine Jones of Colonie, and Lindsay Iannacone of Denver, Colo.; and her nephew Joe Iannacone of Austin, Texas. The family thanks the staff of Eagle Eye Farm for the loving care they gave to Debbie for the last 21 years. You were truly family to her. Services for Deborah will be held privately at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to the Brain Injury Association of New York State, 4 Pine West Plaza #402, Albany, NY 12205.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
