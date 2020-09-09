Sottosanti, Deborah A. FEURA BUSH Deborah A. Sottosanti, 65, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Debbie's 35-year battle with Multiple Sclerosis has finally come to an end. Throughout those years, Debbie fought her battle with a smile on her face. Debbie spent a short time working for St. Peter's Oncology Practice, however found true enjoyment in spending time with her family. Many summers were spent taking family trips to Cape Cod and Maine. She also had a passion for baking. Apple pie was a favorite of hers and she wouldn't hesitate to tell you her crust was the best. Born in Albany, Debbie was the daughter of John "Jack" Nardacci and the late Josephine Santiago Nardacci. She is survived by her husband, Gary Sottosanti; her children, Erica and Gregory Sottosanti; grandchildren, Lilly and Emma Sottosanti; her father Jack Nardacci; brothers, Jack (Beth) Nardacci, and Michael (Jennifer) Nardacci; and sister-in-law Lisa Taub. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Debbie leaves behind many dear friends and neighbors with whom she shared many great memories. A sincere thank you to the entire staff at Good Samaritan Nursing Home. Debbie found much happiness in her surroundings for the past 13 years and was granted the dignity she so deserved. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 11, at 12 p.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Relatives and friends are invited and may also visit with Debbie's family prior to the service from 10 - 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home. In accordance with current N.Y.S. mandated health guidelines, visitors will be limited to 30 at any given time during the visitation and masks are required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society of Upstate New York, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Suite 900, Rochester, NY, 14620. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com